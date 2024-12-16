Art is a powerful medium to talk about the world, with which Queer Stories shares diverse lived experiences and reflects on important issues that affect us all.

In 2025, Midsumma and NGV come together again to co-present a day of engaging community-centred talks and tours drawing on vast historical and contemporary LGBTQIA+ art and design in the NGV Collection.

Grab the chance to explore a rich and vivid array of queer stories and experiences.

NGV X Midsumma: Queer Stories

8 February 2025, Various timings

National Gallery of Victoria, St Kilda Road

Free, all are welcome