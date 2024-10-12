No Borders No Judgement Dance Classes

After marching in the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Melbourne-based dance group No Borders, No Judgement plan to wow the crowds along the parade route and all over the world with their positivity, passion and moves! Join choreographer Chris Bakis in a unique blend of line dancing, disco and country that suits all abilities. Most importantly, have fun in a safe and supportive community environment, while getting some exercise. Good for the body and the soul? Count us in!

When: Every Friday 5.30–6.30pm

Where: The Cornerstone Hotel, 1 Crockford Street, Port Melbourne

Tickets: FREE!

Accessibility: The Cornerstone Hotel is wheelchair accessible and has accessible bathrooms.

