Qtpies’ Queer & Trans Tabletop Game Nights

Calling all queer and trans cutie pies and cardboard warriors for some twee tabletop gaming every Tuesday night, 6:30pm-late at Misfits in Redfern.

Run by Qtpies Collective, the idea is to provide a weekly hub for some wholesome fun, socialising and community-building for the queer/trans/rainbow community, outside of the party scene.

The organisers endeavour to provide a safe space for all people of gender-diverse, culturally diverse and intersectional identities.

Patrons can bring their own games, or just turn up, as there will always be plenty on hand.

Modern tabletop games

Though it should be noted, the group’s emphasis is on the vast array of modern tabletop games on offer, as opposed to the old-fashioned mass market games like Monopoly.

On the night you can find them in the function room, located behind the secret bookshelf. Just ask one of the friendly staff if you need directions.

Supporting the community

Misfits has very kindly agreed to support the group/community by making the function room available free of charge. Therefore the organisers encourage you to support their bar and kitchen.

Entrance is via a big set of stairs, so regrettably they are not wheelchair accessible, though they will work with wheelchair users to find a solution where possible.

There are no gender neutral bathrooms. Though Misfits has expressed it has no problems with trans women using the women’s restrooms or trans men the men’s restrooms.

When? Every Tuesday night, 6:30pm-late

Where? Misfits, 106 George St, Redfern

Bookings? Sydney Game Lovers on meetup.com

