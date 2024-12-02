Fundraising for their clubs, Surge water polo and the Glamourhead Sharks swim club go head to hammer-head at Queens of the Pool!

Join your host Art Simone at this showdown for the crown on the Sircuit stage. Cheer on these little fish in the big drag pond with shows at 9.30, 10.30 and 11.30 with tunes in between fresh from the resident Sircuit DJ.

So book a night on the town for two very good causes, and see these little drag anchovies grow into mighty queens of the ocean!

Queens of the Pool with Art Simone



When: December 7, 2024, 8.30–midnight

Where: Sircuit Bar, 103–105 Smith Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $22 online or $25 at the door until venue reaches capacity

Accessibility: Sircuit is wheelchair accessible.