Queer Mess at the BS

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 28, 2024
Queer Mess at the BS
Celebrate the end of a long and windy winter with a little Queer Mess party, fully Melbourne-proofed in a heated and covered beer garden. With DJs playing until the wee hours, you’ll be dancing the night away in the cozy atmosphere.

When: August 30, 2024, 8pm–3am
Where: The Bergy Seltzer, 68 Sydney Road, Brunswick
Tickets: Free, to reserve a table contact the Bergy Seltzer directly.
Accessibility: The Bergy Seltzer beer garden is wheelchair and mobility aid accessible.

“If you’re feeling unwell please stay at home. COVID is still out there. FOMO is real, but we will be back.
Don’t be a d***head and look after others.”

