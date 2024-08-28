Queer Mess at the BS

Celebrate the end of a long and windy winter with a little Queer Mess party, fully Melbourne-proofed in a heated and covered beer garden. With DJs playing until the wee hours, you’ll be dancing the night away in the cozy atmosphere.

When: August 30, 2024, 8pm–3am

Where: The Bergy Seltzer, 68 Sydney Road, Brunswick

Tickets: Free, to reserve a table contact the Bergy Seltzer directly.

Accessibility: The Bergy Seltzer beer garden is wheelchair and mobility aid accessible.

“If you’re feeling unwell please stay at home. COVID is still out there. FOMO is real, but we will be back.

Don’t be a d***head and look after others.”