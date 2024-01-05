Queer Social: Hobbies & Crafts Speed Dating at the Victorian Pride Centre

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
January 5, 2024
Queer Social: Hobbies & Crafts Speed Dating at the Victorian Pride Centre

Fall in love with a new craft (and maybe more!) at Queer Social’s Hobbies and Crafts Speed Dating at the Victorian Pride Centre for Midsumma 2024! Over three weeks, the Pride Centre and Laneway Learning (a long-standing and beautiful partnership) are giving you the opportunity to find your own beautiful partnership, be it with another person or a new hobby to cherish for life! Try four different hobbies and crafts per session which could include watercolour painting, wood carving, pottery, creative writing or gardening, with no previous knowledge required!

When: January 25, February 1 & 8 2024, 6–8pm
Where: The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $30–$35
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, full accommodations are here.

