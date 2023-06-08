Rainbow Multicultural Fair – What’s On In Queer Sydney

ACON and the Inclusive Communities Network invites all to celebrate Pride Month in style, with the Rainbow Multicultural Fair coming to Sydney this June.

Hosted in the Bankstown Arts Centre, the festival promises to be an unforgettable night of party and performance – with workshops, activities, and stalls running through the night, all to commemorate the unique link between queer and cultural identity.

“Come along to a fun-filled festival that celebrates the colourful intersections of LGBTQ+ and cultural identity,” writes the Network.

“Connect with your fellow LGBTQ+ multicultural community members! Enjoy music, live performances and engaging and empowering workshops.”

Creativity Unleashed

Let artistry and imagination reign and take part in a host of special events aimed at letting your creative spirit run rampant.

Advertisements

A Poetry Workshop from Sim, a 21-year-old Punjabi photographer and poet, for example, invites patron to explore unique “techniques and writing tips” to create a poem drawn straight from the stream of consciousness.

Closing out the evening will be a performance by Malaika, a non-binary indigenous musician, and their band, who utilizes immersive music and evocative lyrics to explore “self-acceptance, grief, and the journey of being loved.”

“Malaika is here to create a safe space focused on healing with a powerful message of kindness, acceptance and reflection vibrating through every one of their sonic outputs,” writes the Inclusive Communities Network

When: June 16, 2023, 4 pm – 8 pm,

Where: Bankstown Arts Centre 5 Olympic Parade Bankstown, NSW 2200

Tickets: Free