Sarah Austin & Co. Presents An Uncertain Time

From Sarah Austin and Co; An Uncertain Time is an all-encompassing sensory theatre performance that uses song, sound, physical theatre and projection to take audiences on an immersive exploration through ideas of love, loss, hope and uncertainty.

It is a must-see tactile, sensory and visual 30-minute experience for rainbow families, with optional playtime post-performance in the alluring space, that will captivate both babies, aged 0-12, and adults alike.

An Uncertain Time

30 January – 2 February 2025, Thu-Sun 10.30am and 12pm, Fri-Sun Midday

Auslan: 31 Jan 10.30am and 12pm

ArtPlay, Melbourne

Tickets: $23