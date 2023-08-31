September 2: Opening Night Of Poof Doof Sydney at ARQ

POOF DOOF Sydney is moving across the street to ARQ. Starting September 2, and happening every Saturday night, ARQ will host POOF DOOF Sydney.

Taking over the entire venue, POOF DOOF’s Main Room, featuring house music, will occupy ARQ’s upstairs dancefloor. POOF DOOF’s side room Snap Crackle Pop will occupy the lower floor, playing pop music.

Snap Crackle Pop will feature performances by Coco Jumbo and Danni Issues.

The night will also feature the new Doll Domination show.

When: September 2, 2023

Where: ARQ Sydney, 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW