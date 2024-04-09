Sundays At Ching-A-Lings

Jasmine Simmons
April 9, 2024
Sundays At Ching-A-Lings
Image: From Ching-A-Lings Facebook

Head down to Ching-A-Lings on Oxford Street and sip away your Sunday.

On offer are $11 cocktails of the day and $5 seltzers available from 5-8 pm. What better way to end your week than with discounted beverages at this chic and vibey bar? 

Let your friends know about this Ching-A-Lings deal and bring them along to celebrate the end of another week. 

For more information and deals, visit the Ching-A-Lings Facebook page. 

When: Sundays, until 8 pm 

Where: Level 1/133 Oxford St, Darlinghurst 

