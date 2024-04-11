Double Dutch Fridays

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
April 11, 2024
Double Dutch Fridays
Image: Ching-A-Lings Bar From Instagram @all_rise.syd

Join Sydney’s hottest DJs as they take over the decks for Double Dutch Fridays at Ching-A-Lings. 

The beats that radiate throughout the venue will keep you on your feet and dancing the night away. 

Come early and enjoy the Ching-A-Lings weekly special – $4 tap beer and house spirits from 5-7 pm. 

For more information, visit the Ching-A-Lings Facebook page here.

When: Fridays, 5 pm until late

Where: Level 1/133 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Michelle Mayhem’s Gawj
April 11, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Michelle Mayhem’s Gawj
Scene Sydney What's on
Wednesdays At Ching-A-Lings
April 11, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Wednesdays At Ching-A-Lings
Scene Sydney What's on
Spankie Jackzon Brings Her One Woman Show To Brisbane
April 10, 2024 | Michael James

Spankie Jackzon Brings Her One Woman Show To Brisbane
Brisbane What's on
Inqueersition
April 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Inqueersition
Scene Sydney What's on
Comedy And Cabaret At The Red Rattler Theatre 
April 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Comedy And Cabaret At The Red Rattler Theatre 
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
Sundays At Ching-A-Lings
April 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Sundays At Ching-A-Lings
Scene Sydney What's on