Join Sydney’s hottest DJs as they take over the decks for Double Dutch Fridays at Ching-A-Lings.

The beats that radiate throughout the venue will keep you on your feet and dancing the night away.

Come early and enjoy the Ching-A-Lings weekly special – $4 tap beer and house spirits from 5-7 pm.

For more information, visit the Ching-A-Lings Facebook page here.

When: Fridays, 5 pm until late

Where: Level 1/133 Oxford St, Darlinghurst