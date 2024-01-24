Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024 Closing Night Gala: House Keeping for Beginners

Screen Sydney What's on
Contributor
January 24, 2024
Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024 Closing Night Gala: House Keeping for Beginners
Image: 'Housekeeping for Beginners' is the finale to the Queer Screen Film Fest this February. Image: Supplied.

Winner of the coveted Queer Lion in Venice, acclaimed Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski (Of an Age, MGFF23) delivers another future classic with Housekeeping for Beginners.

Though social worker Dita has no interest in being a mother, she nonetheless becomes the de facto matriarch of a household of queers with nowhere else to go – including Toni and his much younger boyfriend. But when circumstances leave her girlfriend unable to care for her two daughters, Dita has no choice but to raise them as her own. But in a society with very strict ideas of what a family should look like, how will Dita keep her entire brood of misfits safe? Filled with Stolevski’s signature fast-paced, witty dialogue, this sensitive domestic drama finds joy in the chaos of found family.

Content warning: contains depictions of homophobia, homophobic language and discussions of sexual assault.

Screening will be followed by a Closing Night Gala after-party in Gold Class. Film-only tickets are also available.

House Keeping for Beginners screens at the Mardi Gras Film Festival on February 29, at Event Cinemas George Street. For tickets and more information, click here

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
News Screen Sydney What's on
Sing-a-long With The Sound Of Music At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Sing-a-long With The Sound Of Music At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on
See Monica At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

See Monica At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on
See All of Us Strangers At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

See All of Us Strangers At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on
Wet Pool Party 2024
January 23, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Wet Pool Party 2024
Melbourne What's on
THH Queer Pool Party
January 23, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

THH Queer Pool Party
Melbourne Scene What's on