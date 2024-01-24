Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024 Closing Night Gala: House Keeping for Beginners

Winner of the coveted Queer Lion in Venice, acclaimed Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski (Of an Age, MGFF23) delivers another future classic with Housekeeping for Beginners.

Though social worker Dita has no interest in being a mother, she nonetheless becomes the de facto matriarch of a household of queers with nowhere else to go – including Toni and his much younger boyfriend. But when circumstances leave her girlfriend unable to care for her two daughters, Dita has no choice but to raise them as her own. But in a society with very strict ideas of what a family should look like, how will Dita keep her entire brood of misfits safe? Filled with Stolevski’s signature fast-paced, witty dialogue, this sensitive domestic drama finds joy in the chaos of found family.

Content warning: contains depictions of homophobia, homophobic language and discussions of sexual assault.

Screening will be followed by a Closing Night Gala after-party in Gold Class. Film-only tickets are also available.

House Keeping for Beginners screens at the Mardi Gras Film Festival on February 29, at Event Cinemas George Street. For tickets and more information, click here.