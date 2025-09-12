The Bold & The Beautiful To Feature Its First Gay Male Couple On Screen

Michael James
September 13, 2025
Image: Harrison Cone (Left) Christian Weissmann (Right) Images: Instagram

In what marks a first in its nearly four decades on air, the US soap opera The Bold & the Beautiful is introducing its first gay male couple, complete with an on screen kiss.

While it’s not the first time the show has featured LGBTQIA+ characters, it will be the male couple.

And casting has already been announced with a new actor joining the show.

Harrison Cone to play gay character on The Bold & The Beautiful 

This week Deadline has reported that Harrison Cone, known for roles in Ick, I Wish You All the Best, Hacks, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and American Horror Stories, is joining the cast as an aspiring designer, who arrives at Forrester Creations on September 16.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harrison Cone (@harrisoncone)

His character is in a relationship with Remy Pryce (played by Christian Weissmann), and will have strong connections to one of the show’s major existing characters.

For years, The Bold & the Beautiful has included LGBTQIA+ storylines, but this is seen as a step further.

Past milestones include the show’s first regular lesbian pairing back in 2012 (Karen Spencer and Danielle), and the introduction of Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) in 2015, the show’s first transgender character, who became daytime TV’s first transgender bride. However Mosley exited the show in 2019 after her character was written off.

Yet despite those advances, the inclusion of a gay male couple who kiss on screen is something new for the soap.

Christian Weissmann, who plays Remy, joined The Bold & the Beautiful in 2024 and has already attracted attention, including a nomination for a Daytime Emmy in the Emerging Talent category.

He celebrated the news of his characters new love interest in a post on X (Twitter) posting “remy’s queer and we all cheered” with a link to the

Weissmann is an openly queer actor and author who has also published several works including his book of poems Her, Him & I.

The inclusion of the gay couple is significant given The Bold & the Beautiful remains one of the most watched soap operas globally and is another step forward for LGBTQIA+ inclusion on screen.

