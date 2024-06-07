The Aurora Mirror Ball 2024 Announces Iconic Entertainment Lineup

A talented lineup of hosts and artists have been announced for this year’s iconic LGBTIQ+ Aurora Ball. The Ball’s 2024 theme, Mirror Ball, reflects on 25 years of Aurora’s dedication to mobilising resources for the LGBTIQ+ community sector through their annual fundraising gala, the Aurora Ball, and annual grant rounds. This year, the event will see a range of queer talent unite on the Sydney Town Hall stage for a fabulous night of glamour and entertainment.

The Aurora Ball is a night to celebrate togetherness, with both community and allies coming together to raise vital funds for LGBTIQ+ organisations and initiatives. Founded by the Aurora Group in 1999, what started as a simple fundraising dinner has now transformed into a spectacular Ball and a significant night on the Australian LGBTIQ+ calendar.

Aurora is proud to announce their 2024 Ball Hosts, AACTA award winning actress, Kate Box, and Walkley winning journalist, writer, director and presenter, Patrick (Pat) Abboud. In addition to their AACTA and Walkley awards, Box and Abboud have both been nominated for a number of prestigious Australian awards including the Logies. In 2023, Abboud was awarded Journalist of the Year, and is a previous winner of an ACON LGBTIQ+ Honour Award. Pat also

hosted and directed the annual SBS Mardi Gras live TV broadcast for 7 years.

Joining The Mirror Ball hosts is a stellar line up of phenomenal performers and LGBTIQ+ community icons. With the talent expanding across dance groups, vocalists, and outstanding performers, The Ball grants attendees the opportunity to completely indulge in a range of diverse entertainment and celebrate the enormous talents of Australia’s queer community.

The dynamic opera duo, Angela Hogan and Kathryn Williams, will also be letting their beautiful voices shine at this year’s Ball. As will iconic DJ Kate Monroe, who is highly respected both in Australia and internationally.

House of Silky has played a major role in redefining Australia’s Ballroom scene and culture. The high energy Ballroom collective will bring their voguing excellence to The Aurora Mirror Ball and will host the night’s Best Dressed Competition. Attendees are encouraged to dress to theme in marvellous Mirror Ball inspired outfits that will gain the room’s attention. Capturing the eyes of House of Silky is one of the night’s biggest honours and dressing up is a chance

to embody the celebration of Aurora’s 25th anniversary.

The one and only Montaigne, who represented Australia in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, will bless attendees with their talents at this year’s Ball. Alongside their spectacular appearance on Eurovision, the non-binary artist has been nominated for a Grammy and was awarded an ARIA for Best Breakthrough Artist in 2016. Their unique and upbeat performance style will have everyone at The Ball up on their feet and dancing.

Brolga Dance Academy, located in the heart of Redfern on Gadigal land, specialises in Aboriginal contemporary and traditional storytelling through dance. Their immersive performance style will allow guests of Aurora Mirror Ball to expand their knowledge of the oldest living culture in the world.

Present among The Ball’s pool of entertainment will be Rowena Jarrett, a Dharawal and Gumbaynggirr woman, who was born on Gadigal Land and is a proud member of the Redfern and La Perouse communities. She has cultural connections to multiple coastal Sydney clan groups and will deliver the Welcome to Country. Mohammad Awad, a

Writer/Director/Poet/Playwright/Musician, and Coordinator of the Muslim Peers Project, one of Aurora’s Grantee Partners, will perform a powerful spoken word poem about the impact of Aurora’s funding for their organisation.

There will be countless fundraising opportunities for guests to get involved in on the night, including donating to the Amplify Pride Fund, co-run by Aurora and GiveOUT, through the Live Donation Pledge. Aurora’s silent auction is currently live online, with a range of items up for grabs including luxury travel accommodation, valuable artworks, custom clothing, gorgeous jewellery, sporting memorabilia, and exciting experiences. A luxurious raffle is also live with over $20K worth of prizes to be won, including from Tag Heuer, Chase Gallery and more.

Aurora is dedicated to raising funds for queer community organisations and initiatives that help better the lives of LGBTIQ+ Australians. Right now, for every $100 donated to Australian charities, only 5 cents go towards LGBTIQ+ organisations – and Aurora is committed to changing this figure, with their goal of raising $250K for their much needed annual grants programs, Ignite Pride and Amplify Pride Fund.

Guests will be partying all night long at this year’s Ball surrounded by the stunning hosts, artists, and Aurora partners. While enjoying marvellous entertainment and amazing company, everyone at The Ball will be actively doing their part for the LGBTIQ+ community.

Together at The Aurora Mirror Ball 2024, voices can be empowered and lives can be changed.

To get involved, bid on your favourite silent auction items, and purchase your raffle tickets, visit: aus.givergy.com/TheAuroraBall2024. You may even find some last minute tickets to the Aurora Mirror Ball!

A big thank you to Aurora Mirror Ball’s Partners! LVMH, Brown-Forman, Origin, Star Observer, City of Sydney, CAPITAL-e, and Rio Productions.