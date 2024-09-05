Forget everything you learned about Animal Farm at school, this is The Cockadoodledude’s Barnyard Adventure, an epic work of “Orwellian dragtasy”. This modern queer retelling follows “a flamboyant pig and his barnyard friends” in their quest to take back freedom and equality from their oppressive master. Featuring clowning and camp drag numbers, The Cockadoodledude’s Barnyard Adventure is Orwell as you’ve never seen him before!

When: 16–21 September, 2024, 8.30pm

Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place (off Little Collins Street), Melbourne

Tickets: $15–$39

Accessibility: Unfortunately The Butterfly Club is not wheelchair accessible, get in touch with the venue here if you have any further questions. Audiences under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.