Fetch your kids and families, for a story, and get ready to see the silliest, most musical, enchantingly queer fairytales!

The Story Keepers – and Esmerelda the Chicken – are coming to the State Library at Midsumma 2025 to bring three forgotten fairytales to life.

Immerse yourself in an inspiring queer, musical journey with fantastical creatures like wise giants, brave animals and silly Vikings who are secretly…

Well, you’ll just have to come and discover that for yourself!

The Story Keepers

20 & 25 January 2025, 1:30 & 3:30pm

State Library Victoria, Melbourne

Free to all