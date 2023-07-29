The Sydney Hookers Charity Fight Night 

“Australia’s First” LGBTQI+ boxing club, The Sydney Hookers, are hosting a charity night in order to raise money for ACON’s Pride In Sport initiative.

“Whether you’re a devoted fan of boxing, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, or simply someone who believes in equality & inclusion, this event is your chance to make a difference.”

Tickets include a three-course meal and access to the after-party at Kinseas on Oxford Street.

For more information, visit their website at thesydneyhookers.com

When: August 5, 2023, 7pm

Where: Winx Stand, Royal Randwick Racecourse, Randwick NSW