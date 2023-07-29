The Sydney Hookers Charity Fight Night 

Stage Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
July 29, 2023
The Sydney Hookers Charity Fight Night 
Image: Sydney Hooker Instagram

“Australia’s First” LGBTQI+ boxing club, The Sydney Hookers, are hosting a charity night in order to raise money for ACON’s Pride In Sport initiative.

“Whether you’re a devoted fan of boxing, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, or simply someone who believes in equality & inclusion, this event is your chance to make a difference.”

Tickets include a three-course meal and access to the after-party at Kinseas on Oxford Street.

For more information, visit their website at thesydneyhookers.com

When: August 5, 2023, 7pm

Where: Winx Stand, Royal Randwick Racecourse, Randwick NSW

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-08-05
Event Time : 9:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Wicked
July 29, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Wicked
Sydney What's on
Guys And Dolls
July 29, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Guys And Dolls
Melbourne What's on
Horrorween Festival 2023
July 27, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Horrorween Festival 2023
Scene Sydney What's on
The Drag Experiment
July 27, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

The Drag Experiment
Scene Sydney What's on
The Pier Festival: Melbourne 2023
July 26, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Pier Festival: Melbourne 2023
Melbourne Scene Screen What's on
Minus18’s Wear It Purple Pride Party
July 24, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Minus18’s Wear It Purple Pride Party
Melbourne Scene What's on