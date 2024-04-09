WeLove Sydney Tech House and Techno

Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Contributor
April 9, 2024
WeLove Sydney Tech House and Techno
Image: WeLove Fridays from Instagram @burdekinhotel

For all those techno and house heads out there, The Burdekin is the place to be every Friday!

With an inclusive environment, the Burdekin and WeLove Sydney host the all-night party, with some of the Harbour City’s best techno and house DJs lighting up the dancefloor. The event runs every Friday night through into the small hours of Saturday morning.

Follow The Burdekin Instagram page for weekly information. 

When: Friday nights until late.

Where: The Burdekin Hotel, 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Let’s Get Quizzical 
April 9, 2024 | Contributor

Let’s Get Quizzical 
Scene Sydney What's on
Musical Bingo 
April 9, 2024 | Contributor

Musical Bingo 
Scene Sydney What's on
Pasty Making Class with Winter Greene
April 8, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Pasty Making Class with Winter Greene
Melbourne Scene What's on
Crackpot Comedy at MICF
April 8, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Crackpot Comedy at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Popchops Queer Dance Party x KYE
April 8, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Popchops Queer Dance Party x KYE
Melbourne Sound What's on
Hospo Mondays 
April 5, 2024 | Contributor

Hospo Mondays 
Scene Sydney What's on