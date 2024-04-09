WeLove Sydney Tech House and Techno

For all those techno and house heads out there, The Burdekin is the place to be every Friday!

With an inclusive environment, the Burdekin and WeLove Sydney host the all-night party, with some of the Harbour City’s best techno and house DJs lighting up the dancefloor. The event runs every Friday night through into the small hours of Saturday morning.

Follow The Burdekin Instagram page for weekly information.

When: Friday nights until late.

Where: The Burdekin Hotel, 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst






