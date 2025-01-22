2024 Sydney Theatre Awards Announced & ‘Rocky Horror’ Director Honoured

The winners of the 2024 Sydney Theatre Awards were announced on Monday night, with almost 500 members of the Sydney theatre community gathering at the York Theatre, Seymour Centre to celebrate.

Hosted by Marney McQueen, who is currently starring as Céline Dion in Sydney’s exclusive season of Titanique, the Sydney Theatre Awards celebrate the strength, quality and diversity of theatre in Australia’s biggest city.

The evening opened with a performance of Seasons of Love featuring past cast members of many productions of Rent, and featured a performance by Ryan Gonzalez of Ride On from the new Australian musical Phar Lap.

It also included a celebration of musicals directed by Jim Sharman by original cast members – Jesus Christ Superstar (Marcia Hines), Hair (John Waters) and The Rocky Horror Show (Nell Campbell, Maureen Elkner, Kate Fitzpatrick, Sal Sharah).

Belvoir’s August: Osage County took home Best Mainstage Production, Best Direction of a Mainstage Production for Eamon Flack, and Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Mainstage Production for both Tamsin Carroll and Pamela Rabe in a tied vote.

Best Independent Production went to The Inheritance from Shane Anthony, Daniel Cottier Productions, Sugary Rum Productions and Seymour Centre, which was also awarded Best Direction of an Independent Production (Shane Anthony) and Best Ensemble Cast.

Zombie! The Musical (Hayes Theatre Co) won Best Musical, with director Darren Yap being awarded Best Direction of a Musical.

The Judith Johnson Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical went to Michael Paynter (Jesus Christ Superstar). Daniel R. Nixon (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) took home Best Newcomer, and Best New Australian Work was awarded to Emmanuelle Mattana for Trophy Boys.

Sydney Theatre Awards honour theatre veteran Jim Sharman after 50+ year career

Veteran theatre and opera director Jim Sharman won the Award for Lifetime Achievement, after a career spanning across more than 70 productions.

Sharman graduated from NIDA in 1966 and went on to create a series of productions of experimental theatre, culminating in a controversial staging of Mozart‘s Don Giovanni for Opera Australia when he was just 21 years old.

Although his direction for Hair in 1969 and Jesus Christ Superstar in 1972 took him around the globe, his biggest contribution to the musical theatre world has to be his work in 1973, when he co-created the original production of The Rocky Horror Show in 1973 in London.

Sharman co-wrote the screenplay of the film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and then went on to direct it and its loosely based sequel Shock Treatment.

You can read the full list of winners here.