The creative team behind the delicious bite-sized treat that is SIX the Musical ensures that if you were being lulled into a sense of serenity by the pleasant pre-show ambience of audience murmur and the tinkling lute of pre-show entertainment, you’re soon sitting up straight in your chair – the electrifying opening riff and accompanying lighting design demands it!

SIX: the Musical, co-written by up and coming British musical team Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is enjoying an extended season in The Studio at the Sydney Opera House, though technically with Covid’s dubious assistance, the show has been booked at the Sydney Opera House since January 2020!

Divorced, Beheaded, Died!

And what a cast!

Six absolute pop divas, Phoenix Jackson Mendoza, Kala Gale, Loren Hunter, Kiana Daniele (Winner of the Best Newcomer Award at the 2021 Sydney Theatre Awards), Chelsea Dawson and Vidya Makan, giving it their all and every single one of them achieving greatness in their solo pieces but also fully supporting their fellow Queens when it came time for them to be the back-up singers.

These supportive performers lift each other up and the Sunday afternoon audience, mainly made up of screaming teenage girls and numerous equally incoherent queens of another persuasion made, for an enthusiastic audience and we were all there for it.

Divorced, Beheaded, Survived!

And keeping that energy on stage every show is no mean feat, with the cast tackling 9 shows a week with hectic weekends containing two shows each on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays! There is also an Auslan Interpreted performance scheduled for Wednesday, March 30.

No review of SIX: the Musical would be complete without mentioning the costumes, which draw the eye and add to the narrative of each Queens’s performance and are so popular – they’ve spawned their own range of collectible bling in the form of merch – six pretty shiny pins to collect!

Lucy Moss, the youngest female director in Broadway history and Toby Marlow, also an actor and star of Hot Gay Time Machine are co-creators of this entertaining and buzzy piece of theatre, which they actually wrote in their final year at Cambridge University!

These creators and advocates for queer and non-binary actors are no strangers to the camper side of the entertainment industry and have previously collaborated on projects with Ru Paul Drag Race star Alaska Thunderfuck and Australia’s own Courtney Act.

See SIX: the musical at The Studio at the Sydney Opera House until April 2nd, tickets at www.sydneyoperahouse.com and will tour to Canberra, Adelaide and Melbourne.