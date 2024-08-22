Titanique: A Campy, Glittery Love Letter to Celine Dion

Ahoy, Sydney! Ready to set sail on a journey that’s more fabulous than a Celine Dion power ballad and gayer than a rainbow at Mardi Gras? Get ready to board the world’s most iconic ship, as Titanique makes its Australian debut this September at The Grand Electric!

This isn’t just a musical; it’s a queer fever dream you never knew you needed!

Titanique is a hilarious and campy parody of the classic film Titanic, reimagined through the lens of Celine Dion‘s greatest hits.

Imagine Celine herself hijacking a Titanic Museum tour, spinning an outrageous yarn about what *really* happened to Jack and Rose, all the while belting out her iconic tunes.

This isn’t just a show; it’s “a love letter to Celine“, filled with powerhouse vocals, show-stopping numbers, and more pop culture references than you can shake a glittery life preserver at!

The masterminds behind this theatrical spectacle are Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, who co-wrote the show alongside director Tye Blue, of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame.

Together, they’ve crafted a musical that’s been described as an “irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up” that has left audiences in stitches.

Titanique has already been making waves across the pond, extending its run multiple times in New York and drawing a star-studded crowd including Ariana Grande, Neil Patrick Harris, Alanis Morissette, and Melissa McCarthy.

The Las Culturistas Podcast hosts, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, even gave it their official stamp of approval, declaring it “the funniest shit [they’ve] ever seen”.

The Australian cast has finally been announced!

And now, finally – it’s Australia’s turn! The stunning Aussie cast for the “nautical fantasia’ extravaganza has finally been announced.

Please welcome aboard Australia’s ‘Ship of Dreams’:

Musical theatre and cabaret legend Marney McQueen as the incomparable Celine Dion

as the incomparable Celine Dion Drew Weston plays the dreamy Jack Dawson

plays the dreamy Jack Dawson Georgina Hopson as Rose Dewitt Bukater

as Rose Dewitt Bukater Matt Lee plays Victor Garber

plays Victor Garber Stephen Anderson as Rose’s mother Ruth

as Rose’s mother Ruth Keane Sheppard-Fletcher as Rose’s lover Cal

as Rose’s lover Cal Abigail Dixon plays as the ‘Unsinkable’ Molly Brown

plays as the ‘Unsinkable’ Molly Brown Abu Kebe as ‘The Iceberg’.

So, what can you expect when you come aboard the Titanique?

Prepare for a night of pure, unabashed escapism, with Celine Dion‘s music making sweet Canadian love to one of the greatest love stories ever told.

From My Heart Will Go On to All By Myself, the musical numbers are as iconic as Ms. Dion’s infamous high notes.

Plus, there’s plenty of contemporary pop culture winks and nods, all wrapped up in a package that’s as camp as Bob Downe’s wig.

Titanique promises to “melt your troubles away” and leave you laughing your iceberg off.

Whether you’re a die-hard Celine fan, a Titanic aficionado, or just someone who loves a good, campy night out, Titanique is the show for you.

Tickets for Titanique are on sale now, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable voyage.

Grab your life jackets, practice your best Celine impression, and get ready to laugh, cry, and sing along to the greatest hits of the ’90s. See you aboard, girlfriends!

Titanique begins performances on 12 September in Sydney at The Grand Electric, 199 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills.

For tickets and more information, head to titaniquemusical.com.au.