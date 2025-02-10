Mardi Gras Film Festival 2025: Where LGBTQIA+ Cinema Shines

Mardi Gras Film Festival (MGFF) is back in 2025, with the 32nd iteration of the festival once again presented by Queer Screen. This beloved celebration of LGBTQIA+ cinema offers Sydneysiders an unforgettable lineup, with more than 140 screenings spanning everything from world premieres to beloved classics.

Running from 13 – 27 February, this festival celebrates the undeniable power of queer storytelling, and creates a communal experience that is as entertaining as it is empowering.

Since its inception in 1993, the festival has grown into one of the top five queer film festivals in the world, cementing its place as a cherished cornerstone of Mardi Gras.

“There’s nothing like watching a queer film with a queer audience,” reflects Festival Director Lisa Rose. “It reminds us that we are a community, even as our identities evolve. Mardi Gras Film Festival celebrates that shared experience while supporting independent queer filmmakers.”

The festival opens with Young Hearts, a heartfelt Belgian coming-of-age tale exploring self-discovery and first love, and closes with Somewhere in Love, a touching French dramedy. These bookends amplify the festival’s theme of love and connection in a world that needs it now more than ever.

Cinema lovers will be spoiled for choice with exclusives, including the world premieres of In Ashes, a raw Danish debut, and Same, Again, a poignant Colombian drama by festival favourite Ruth Caudeli. There’s also the Australian premiere of Dreams Such As Ours, a vibrant Indian melodrama celebrating love and acceptance.

Mardi Gras Film Festival offers even more for filmmakers

My Queer Career returns to showcase powerful short films from emerging Australian filmmakers.

Documentaries such as 1-800-On-Her-Own, LIZA and The Last Taboo delve into pivotal queer figures and navigating LGBTQIA+ culture.

Those looking for a hit of nostalgia can enjoy long-time favourites of the LGBTQIA+ community, like The Birdcage, Imagine Me & You, and Sister Act.

Queer Screen offers engaging panels, such as Queering the Writer’s Room, to provide invaluable industry insights and inspo to aspiring filmmakers and creatives.

There’s screenings at cinemas all across Sydney, but even those who can’t make it can enjoy the festival online, with MGFF’s On Demand program. There’s also short film packages that will appeal across the entire queer alphabet – e.g. Bi+ Shorts, Hot Boys Shorts, or WLW Shorts.

Whether you’re there to laugh, cry, escape into a tale, or simply spend time watching queer stories with community, Mardi Gras Film Festival is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture and the transformative power of queer cinema.

Find more information and purchases festival passes and tickets at queerscreen.org.au.