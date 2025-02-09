A Mini Mardi Gras Guide To Sydney’s Iconic Gaybourhoods

Our mini Gaybourhoods guide will help you discover what’s on where, and which ‘burbs are the best to wander around to explore all the Mardi Gras goodness you can.

Because if you’re visiting Sydney for the first time for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, it might be helpful to know more about some of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ hubs, right?

DARLINGHURST

It’s impossible to summarise how much is happening in Darlinghurst, affectionately known as Darlo, in this short paragraph.

Considering the parade route, and the LGBTQIA+ community long-beloved home of Oxford St, is in Darlo – every store, bar, pub, club and everything else will likely have some kind of Mardi Gras event/s on.

We highly recommend you walk around this and see what’s on – Darlo stunningly lights up during Mardi Gras season.

SURRY HILLS

Surry Hills shares a border with fellow gaybourhoods Darlinghurst, the spiritual home of Mardi Gras – so a lot of spirit flows on to Surry Hills. Almost every nightlife venue in Surry Hills will have some kind of Mardi Gras event or specials on.

The Beresford, one of Sydney’s favourite LGBTQIA+ venues, holds countless events – plus, the iconic Laneway festival is held on Hills St and the Beresford as one of the ‘recovery’ parties post-parade.

POTTS POINT / KINGS CROSS

While Kings Cross isn’t the same as it used to be, there’s still plenty to see and do during Mardi Gras season.

From rainbow family events at the Kings Cross library, to PRIDE NIGHT on Mardi Gras parade night at the Kings Cross Hotel or the Casa De Colores: Mardi Gras Party at The Butler, there’s something for all tastes.

BONDI / EASTERN BEACHES

There’s no Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party any more – but there’s still a lot in the Eastern gaybourhoods’ beaches, particularly for reflection and recovery.

The welcome event for the festival, First Nations First Light, is a must-see, as is the Marks Park Sunrise service. There’s also the The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza or Randwick Pride in Coogee, if you prefer your pride to be on the beach.

NEWTOWN

Aside from Oxford St, Newtown is the queer community’s other favourite spot, particularly during Pride season. From Fair Day happening in Victoria Park in Camperdown, to the newly-created Inner West Pride Centre holding events all throughout Mardi Gras season, there’s lots to do.

Highly recommend: the Living History Walk by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Dykadellic on at the Botany View Hotel, and all sorts of films at the Dendy Newtown as part of the Mardi Gras Film Festival.

And if you prefer to stick to Mardi Gras’ roots of protest, head to Pride in Protest’s Mardi Gras street rally on February 16.

ERSKINEVILLE

Erskineville is home of The Imperial, the pub shown in the iconic Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – and it still holds some of the best Mardi Gras parties to this day, so check out IMPY GRAS 2025 on March 1.

There’s also events on Erskineville Bowlo, like Sandy Bottoms Disco On The Green 2025, and self-defence and dance workshops at Erskineville Town Hall as part of the Pride in Sport Festival.