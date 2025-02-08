Impy Gras returns for a fabulous dusk-to-dawn celebration of pride and community at one of Sydney Inner West’s most iconic LGBTQIA+ venues.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a raunchy night of limitless fun, featuring show-stopping drag and burlesque performances from Cassandra, Diana Heelz, London Briidge, Ruby Royale, GoGo Bumhole and more.

Dance through the night till sunrise to beats from Citrus, Hayday, DJ JD and beyond at the singular Queer Paradiso!

Impy Gras 2025: Queer Paradiso

1 March, 5pm – 5am

The Imperial, Erskineville

Tickets: $50 – $150