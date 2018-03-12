Community spotlight: getting to know drag performer Penny Tration
“Just because it’s on RuPaul’s Drag Race doesn’t mean it’s right”
“It’s important to document our history. If we don’t do it, no-one else will”
“My girls are alternative – they don’t really f*ck with western beauty standards or the binary”
“I get up and go to work just like everyone else, then I come home, neck a bottle of wine, and cross dress for the community”
“When people write things online like ‘masc for masc’ it can make men feel they need to change themselves – I think it’s important for your mental health to just be who you want to be”
“Sometimes you feel like you have to be the poster child for all things”
“I was really emotional when I saw my mum and dad at the first rally after the postal survey was announced. My mum is Malaysian-Chinese and grew up in a country where same-sex activity is still a crime today”
“The police would follow people they suspected were gay in Australia’s defence force – they would go undercover at gay nightclubs and stake out a person’s bedroom from their garden outside”
“It was really nasty stuff – death threats, ‘burn in hell'”
“I’ve been there and put up with the hassles and the stigma, so I relate very easily to the people who come for support”