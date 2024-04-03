Remembering Les Girls Legend Trixie Laumonte

Former Sydney showgirl and Brisbane icon Trixie Laumonte passed away in Brisbane this month. Tributes have flown in for the former Les Girls performer as many remember her for an illustrious career spanning decades in Australia.

Trixie Laumonte, a luminary in the world of drag performance and entertainment, sadly passed away on March 16, 2024 in Brisbane.

Trixie has left an indelible mark on the drag scene with her charisma, talent, and innovative style.

Born in Sydney, Australia, Trixie Laumonte began her journey into the world of drag in the 70’s & 80’s, mesmerising audiences with her captivating stage presence and larger-than-life personality.

Trixie’s career took flight in the vibrant drag circuit of Sydney, where she quickly rose to prominence as one of the most beloved performers in the city’s renowned drag venues.

Known for her impeccable lip-syncing skills, extravagant costumes, and razor-sharp wit, Trixie captivated audiences with her electrifying performances, earning a devoted following among drag enthusiasts and LGBTQIA+ communities alike. Many came to know her as the Queen Of Oxford St.

She went on to become a fixture at the iconic Les Girls cabaret in Sydney’s Kings Cross, solidifying her status as a superstar on the scene. As a member of the Les Girls ensemble she was often compared to the iconic Sophia Loren.

Whether she was channelling the glamour of Hollywood divas or embodying the spirit of pop icons, Trixie’s performances never failed to captivate and enthral.

Beyond her success on stage, Trixie Laumonte also made significant contributions to LGBTQIA+ activism and community outreach.

As a prominent figure in the drag community, Trixie used her platform to advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility, participating in fundraisers, charity events, and pride celebrations across Australia.

From Stage To Screen

In addition to her achievements on stage, Trixie made several television appearances, breaking down barriers for the LGBTQIA+ community at the time.



None, however, were more iconic than her interview with then Midday host Ray Martin in 1987.



In the hilariously awkward interview, Trixie responds to a series of questions from an often-puzzled looking Ray Martin with her trademark sharp wit and humour, cementing the interview as an iconic moment in Australian television history.

Throughout her career, she has garnered numerous accolades and awards for her contributions to the arts and entertainment industry. From prestigious drag pageants to local drag competitions, Trixie’s talent and creativity have earned her recognition and acclaim from her peers and fans alike.

As a trailblazer in the world of drag her influence extends far beyond the stage, inspiring generations of performers to embrace their creativity and express themselves authentically.

Her legacy as a drag icon continues to resonate in the hearts and minds of those who have had the privilege of witnessing her performances and experiencing her boundless energy and passion for the art of drag.

The Legacy Of Trixie Laumonte

After making the move from Sydney, Trixie first took to the stage in Brisbane over thirty years ago, where she began a career at The Beat Megaclub that would go on to span over three decades.

Known for her sharp wit, powerhouse performances, and her distinctive voice, Trixie became a staple of the Brisbane community. There are few who ventured to Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley and its queer venues who hadn’t encountered her talent over the years.

Social media flooded with tributes to Trixie

As the news broke on social media, many have reached out to pay tributes to the star.

Former Brisbane Pride Festival president Deej Hancock posted on Facebook.

“Vale Trixie Lamont. A legend and an icon over decades.”

“Forging a path before most of us could even crawl.”

Former manager of The Beat Megaclub Robbie Wain shared his memories of Trixie and the impact she made on his life.

“You helped shape thousands of souls, lives, people, hearts, and minds,” he wrote.

“Your tireless work to help those who were left behind, whose families didn’t want them, you made the Beat nightclub a place where we could all go and feel safe, always anytime,” he recalled.

“I walked through those doors and met you. Even though I thought you were raging mad. Lol.”

“Your energy, love, and support grew for so many years, Sunday bloody fundays hahahaha you totally rocked Sunday haha the only reason I’d get up at 12 noon to go work from 2pm till 6am was because of you.”

“The fun, the laughs, and the mischief, and there’s no doubt anyone can say it was out of this world. You will be missed, but your soul will never be forgotten.”

As per her wishes, a private funeral was held for Trixie in Brisbane.

A public celebration of her life is expected to take place in May.