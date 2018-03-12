Community hero: Ann-Marie Calilhanna, photographer
“It’s important to document our history. If we don’t do it, no-one else will”
“I was really emotional when I saw my mum and dad at the first rally after the postal survey was announced. My mum is Malaysian-Chinese and grew up in a country where same-sex activity is still a crime today”
The award winning volunteer opens up on his work at Living Positive Victoria
Arone Meeks, the acclaimed artist is changing the lives of Indigenous youth through art
A SYDNEY without a legion of LGBTI media outlets is hard to imagine. In 2016, there are so many options to source news about the …
When Anne Hamilton bought a new car in the late 1990s, she had no idea issues with the radio would lead to a life-changing event.
He has a pivotal behind-the-scenes role with the Melbourne Chargers, is a current board member of VAC, and even volunteers for radio station JOY 94.9. Meet Craig Burnett, this month’s Community Hero. Shannon Power reports.
When John Hannaford became a Mardi Gras volunteer nine years ago, he didn’t expect the positive impact it would have on both his life and his career. Mardi Gras has honoured him with the coveted Volunteer of the Year award in 2015, and he is Star Observer’s latest community hero. Shannon Power reports.
The Star Observer’s latest monthly spotlight on community champions falls on Margot Fink, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to combat transphobia in schools. Shannon Power reports.
The Star Observer’s spotlight on community heroes this month falls on Robert French, a long time LGBTI rights activist since the 70s and historian. Shannon Power reports.