Flyers comparing gay people to Nazis have been distributed in Canberra and Adelaide
The flyers call LGBTI activism “perverted” and were also seen in other cities during the marriage equality postal survey.
The flyers call LGBTI activism “perverted” and were also seen in other cities during the marriage equality postal survey.
“There was social isolation and discrimination, particularly medically. All expenses paid—not at all”
Here’s hoping Nick and Sarah Jensen are better at remaining committed to their marital vows than they are to the outlandish ones they make to the press.
“The devil has his sights set on Christian education through changing legislation and secular attitudes”
Similar bingo nights around the country have changed their names in acknowledgement that “tranny” is generally considered a transphobic slur.
Nick and Sarah publicly vowed that they would end their own ten-year marriage if same sex marriage became legal.
The scam involved meeting men from Grindr then threatening to accuse them of being paedophiles if they did not pay money.
The trial will be open to 315 people over the next 15 months.
Approximately 3,000 people took to the streets of Civic to demand immediate action on marriage equality.
The 15-year-old was one of a group of teens using a Grindr account to lure men to extort.