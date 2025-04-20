Amazing Race Team Disqualified Over Inappropriate Language To Luke And Scott

The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity edition has been rocked by controversy whilst filming is underway overseas.

Channel 10 have confirmed that one of the teams have been disqualified and sent home from the competition.

The decision follows a verbal altercation and intervention on the situation by Brendan Fevola.

Ant Middleton and his brother removed from Amazing Race Australia

According to a report from The Herald Sun, SAS: Who Dares Wins host Ant Middleton and his brother have been removed from the competition and sent back to Australia.

The outlet reports that Middleton’s brother Dan was involved in an off camera incident with contestants Luke and Sassy Scott.

Brothers Luke and Scott rose to fame on social media for their hilarious online videos after Luke moved in with Scott and his husband during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Dan allegedly yelled at Luke and Scott late one night after the other contestants had gone to bed, allegedly using inappropriate language towards the brothers.

It is understood that Brendon Fevola intervened, confronting Dan about his behaviour before speaking to production staff.

Fevola allegedly told production staff to disqualify the other team or he and his daughter would leave the competition.

There are no claims that Ant Middleton was involved in the incident in any way.

Channel 10 have confirmed that a team have been removed from the competition, but not released any further details.

“Network 10 takes the health, safety and wellbeing of all contestants seriously,” a spokesperson for Channel 10 told The Herald Sun.

“Following a breach of the production’s code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home.”

The Star Observer have reached out to Channel 10 for comment however at the time of publication had not received a response.

Ant and Dan Middleton were one of thirteen teams competing on the second celebrity edition of the program, other celebrities appearing include Rob Mills, Ed Kavalee, Gretel Killeen and Stephen Curry.