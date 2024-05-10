The Amazing Race Australia Announces A Very Gay Cast

The Amazing Race Australia has officially announced the cast of their second celebrity edition, with some notable gay and lesbian stars in the mix.

The official release of the cast this week has announced not one, but four queer contestants competing in the next race.

As far as representation goes in reality television, this is a significant step forwards for the LGBTQI+ community.

Four queer contestants to feature on The Amazing Race Australia

When it comes to queer representation on reality television there is often a lot left to be desired.

Often many programs opt for singular representatives as the “token” gay cast members amongst an overwhelmingly straight cast.

However the cast for The Amazing Race Australia this year features three teams with a total of four gay and lesbian cast members in the cast of twenty two.

Featuring on the second celebrity edition of the program will be some iconic gay and lesbian Australian faces.

Swimming legend Ian Thorpe, singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Matildas stars Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik have all signed up for the program.

In comparison the 2023 season featured only one gay contestant, Australian Survivor star George Mladenov who placed fifth in the 2023 competition.

Paired with friends and loved ones the show sees the contestants race around the globe as they compete in a series of challenges, ultimately seeking to win $100,000 for their chosen charities.

The first celebrity edition of the program in 2023 saw a three way tie as Emma and Hayley Watkins, Alli and Angie Simpson and Darren McMullen and Tristan Dougan all decided to cross the finish line simultaneously and split the prize.

Ian Thorpe to race with his childhood mate

Ian Thorpe has lived most of his life in the spotlight as an iconic athlete.

The record breaking five time Olympic gold medalist who retired in 2006, at just 24, is still a household name in Australia.

He later went on to make headlines when he famously came out as gay in 2014. Since then he has gone on to become an advocate for the LGBTQI+ community in Australia, as well as continuing to make many television appearances.

He will compete this year alongside his childhood mate Christian Miranda.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her sister to race together

It’s been a huge twelve months for singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

The actress and Rogue Traders singer made headlines recently when she announced her split from her husband and finding love with a woman instead.

Bassingthwaighte was forced speak out after receiving hateful messages online following her announcement.

She will join her sister Melinda Sheldrick in the 2024 race for the prize.

Matildas Team mates Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik team up again

The queerest team of the season however goes to Matilda’s team mates Chloe and Emily.

Both of these adored Australian athletes our out and proud queer women already making their mark as representatives for the queer community.

Chloe Logarzo struggled with her identity for years before finding space to be proud and represent her community. She told the ABC in 2023, “What I want to do is normalise being gay. Because it is; it’s normal. I don’t think about being with woman any differently to a heterosexual relationship. Love is love to me.”

Emily Gielnik similarly spent many years with her own struggles before meeting her now fiance Temica Sayer. “It was really Temica who helped me break down finally being ok being in a same-sex relationship” she said.

These two trailblazers will again compete together as team mates as they race around the globe.

The Amazing Race Australia is expected to later in 2024.