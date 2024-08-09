Luke and Sassy Scott Are Going On An Australia-Wide Tour!

Tamuz Ellazam
August 9, 2024
Luke and Sassy Scott Are Going On An Australia-Wide Tour!
Image: Image: Supplied

Comedians, entertainers, social media sensations and Melbourne brothers Luke and Scott O’Halloran – best known as Luke and Sassy Scott – will be embarking on a five-city nationwide tour this September!

So, whether you’re a fan of their Tiktoks, their comedy, or their #1 podcast – here’s your opportunity to see these boys live and lively, in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

Sydney:
When: September 6, 2024
Where: The Enmore Theatre, 118-132 Enmore Road, Newtown
Tickets: Ticketek
Accessibility: For information about accessibility and accessible ticket bookings please call the Enmore Theatre Box Office on (02) 9550 3666.

Brisbane:
When: September 8, 2024
Where: Concert Hall, Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Cultural Precinct, Corner Grey and Melbourne Streets, South Bank
Tickets: $79.90–$129.90 + $7.20 handling fee
Accessibility: QPAC is wheelchair accessible, has accessible bathrooms, a hearing loop and is welcoming to guide, hearing or assistance dogs. For wheelchair users, Companion Card holders or those requiring assistance, dedicated seating options are available, and bookings can be made through the QPAC Call Centre by calling 136 246. For more detailed information click here.

Melbourne:
When: September 15, 2024, 7.30pm
Where: Palais Theatre, 14 Lower Esplanade, St Kilda
Tickets: Ticketmaster + $7.30 handling fee
Accessibility: The Palais is wheelchair accessible, has accessible bathrooms, a hearing loop and is welcoming to guide and service dogs. For wheelchair users, Companion Card holders or those requiring assistance, dedicated seating options are available by selecting ‘accessible tickets’. For more detailed information click here.

Perth:
When: September 21, 2024, 8pm
Where: The Perth Concert Hall, 5 St Georges Terrace, Perth
Tickets:Ticket + $6.90 handling fee
Accessibility:  is wheelchair accessible, has accessible bathrooms on every level, a hearing loop, quiet spaces, and is welcoming to service dogs. For wheelchair users, Companion Card holders or those requiring assistance, dedicated seating options are available, book by calling (08) 9231 9900. For more detailed information click here.

Adelaide:
When: September 23, 2024, 8pm
Where: Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, 98 Port Road, Hindmarsh
Tickets: $79.90–$129.90 + $5.70 handling fee
Accessibility: Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre is wheelchair accessible, has accessible bathrooms and a hearing loop. For wheelchair users, Companion Card holders or those requiring assistance, dedicated seating options are available, and bookings can be made by calling 1300 665 915 or filling out the Accessible Seating Booking Form. For more detailed information click here.

