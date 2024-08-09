Luke and Sassy Scott Are Going On An Australia-Wide Tour!

Comedians, entertainers, social media sensations and Melbourne brothers Luke and Scott O’Halloran – best known as Luke and Sassy Scott – will be embarking on a five-city nationwide tour this September!

So, whether you’re a fan of their Tiktoks, their comedy, or their #1 podcast – here’s your opportunity to see these boys live and lively, in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke And Sassy Scott (@lukeandsassyscott)

Sydney:

When: September 6, 2024

Where: The Enmore Theatre, 118-132 Enmore Road, Newtown

Tickets: Ticketek

Accessibility: For information about accessibility and accessible ticket bookings please call the Enmore Theatre Box Office on (02) 9550 3666.

Brisbane:

When: September 8, 2024

Where: Concert Hall, Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Cultural Precinct, Corner Grey and Melbourne Streets, South Bank

Tickets: $79.90–$129.90 + $7.20 handling fee

Accessibility: QPAC is wheelchair accessible, has accessible bathrooms, a hearing loop and is welcoming to guide, hearing or assistance dogs. For wheelchair users, Companion Card holders or those requiring assistance, dedicated seating options are available, and bookings can be made through the QPAC Call Centre by calling 136 246. For more detailed information click here.

Melbourne:

When: September 15, 2024, 7.30pm

Where: Palais Theatre, 14 Lower Esplanade, St Kilda

Tickets: Ticketmaster + $7.30 handling fee

Accessibility: The Palais is wheelchair accessible, has accessible bathrooms, a hearing loop and is welcoming to guide and service dogs. For wheelchair users, Companion Card holders or those requiring assistance, dedicated seating options are available by selecting ‘accessible tickets’. For more detailed information click here.

Perth:

When: September 21, 2024, 8pm

Where: The Perth Concert Hall, 5 St Georges Terrace, Perth

Tickets:Ticket + $6.90 handling fee

Accessibility: is wheelchair accessible, has accessible bathrooms on every level, a hearing loop, quiet spaces, and is welcoming to service dogs. For wheelchair users, Companion Card holders or those requiring assistance, dedicated seating options are available, book by calling (08) 9231 9900. For more detailed information click here.

Adelaide:

When: September 23, 2024, 8pm

Where: Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, 98 Port Road, Hindmarsh

Tickets: $79.90–$129.90 + $5.70 handling fee

Accessibility: Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre is wheelchair accessible, has accessible bathrooms and a hearing loop. For wheelchair users, Companion Card holders or those requiring assistance, dedicated seating options are available, and bookings can be made by calling 1300 665 915 or filling out the Accessible Seating Booking Form. For more detailed information click here.