Natalie Bassingthwaighte Reveals Mental Health Struggles Amid Online Trolling

Aussie star Natalie Bassingthwaighte has been forced to defend herself against online trolls again over her relationship with girlfriend Pip Loth.

The happy couple stepped out for their red carpet debut in Sydney recently to launch her latest acting role.

While many praised them, it appears the pair were again trolled online afterwards.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte shares mental health struggles

While there is much for Natalie Bassingthwaighte to celebrate recently the star has faced much unwarranted criticism for her personal life.

The singer/actress is set to appear in the upcoming celebrity edition of the Amazing Race Australia, she is also appearing in the new film Take My Hand and has recently been announced as the headliner for Brisbane Pride Fair Day.

However her hard work and success is again being clouded by online trolls taking hits at the star for her relationship with girlfriend Pip Loth.

Bassingthwaighte split from her husband nearly two years ago before coming out and announcing her relationship with new girlfriend Pip Roth.

At the time the pair were subject to many negative comments online, which forced her to speak out against the comments.

Now she has again taken to social media in a lengthy post detailing her mental health struggles and telling the trolls to back off.

“I lost the ability to use my words”

Posting a photo of photo of herself from thirty years ago she revealed her feelings at the time, “I am sad, lost, fragile, afraid. I don’t like myself . I don’t know who I am! I lost the ability to use my words or even know what is was I wanted to say.”

“It has taken me a long time to come out the other side” she said.

Following the revelation from her past she went on to speak of recent comments about herself and her girlfriend.

“It was brought to my attention yesterday that some people felt the need to comment on my post with my girlfriend. It was intentionally malicious” she posted.

“My mental health has been a struggle and I have come out the other side but I manage it daily!”

“I have had close dear people commit suicide because of people like you! Enough now !”

“If you don’t have anything nice to say to people don’t say anything at all!”

She went on to address comments directed at herself, her partner and her family that have become increasingly personal in nature.

“How dare you suggest I am not a great mother or a great person or comment on how I look!”

“It has taken me a long time to love who I am and I will not let you take that away” she affirmed.

“I won’t lie, your hurtful comments set me back but I will be brave again, pick myself up as I always have and move forward” she revealed.

“To comment on my relationship with my partner , my x and my children is un called for . We have all worked incredibly hard to get where we are and I am proud of all of us for that.”

“We r safe we are happy and we are well.”

The long post however received a wide range of positive feedback and fans and supporters chimed in to support her and wish her well including aussie TV legend Rebecca Gibney who commented “Love you sweetheart. Keep that beautiful face toward the light. You are sunshine ❤️ ☀️.”