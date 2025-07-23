Ozzy Osbourne Remembered As Fierce LGBTQ Ally

Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness and former Black Sabbath frontman, has died at the age of 76.

His wife Sharon, and four children, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis, announced his passing overnight.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” the statement said.

Osbourne had been struggling with health issues for over twenty years, following a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. In 2020, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and three years later, underwent spinal surgery.

His death comes only weeks after his farewell show with Black Sabbath earlier this month, which drew more than 40,000 people to his home town of Birmingham.

“I don’t know what to say, man. I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Osbourne told the crowd from his bat-winged throne. “You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

Outspoken ally for more than fifty years

Osbourne was a vocal supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights throughout his career, and took a firm stance on gay liberation during the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. When his guitarist made homophobic remarks at a concert, Osbourne responded by donating money to AIDS Long Beach and other gay charities, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

In 2010, the infamous Westboro Baptist Church used his music while protesting outside the US Supreme Court, prompting Osbourne to speak out.

“I am sickened and disgusted by the use of ‘Crazy Train’ to promote messages of hate and evil by a church,” he said in a statement at the time. “I do not condone or support any form of discrimination, especially the sort being propagated by the WBC.”

Osbourne has been remembered not only as a trailblazer, but the leader of a cultural movement, defining an entire era of music.

Elton John shared a photo of himself and Osbourne on Instagram, writing: “He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

Singer-songwriter Yungblud, who met and performed alongside Osbourne at his farewell concert, also paid tribute to the artist, saying he would never be forgotten.

“You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough,” he wrote.

“You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all.”