Charli XCX Drops Queer AF Coachella Set with Troye, Billie and Lorde

Music festival Coachella has celebrated with another amazing lineup of stars over the weekend.

However it was the set of pop darling Charli XCX with her special guests that had everyone gagging today.

It follows an iconic performance from Lady Gaga yesterday.

Charli XCX and Co Stun at Coachella

As Coachella entered its second day the iconic music festival continued to deliver more stellar music acts.

With the festival attracting over 200,000 attendees the acts see some huge crowds as they take to the stage each year.

And the crowd for Charli XCX was no exception with thousands gathering to see the pop princess.

The massive crowd for Charli XCX’s set at Coachella pic.twitter.com/hwSGiyo1AY — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 13, 2025

Not content with just wowing the crowd herself however Charli XCX brought out several extra special guests.

The first of which being Australia’s own Troye Sivan, who recently joined her on tour, the two sang Talk Talk together on the Coachella stage.

CHARLI XCX BROUGHT OUT TROYE SIVAN AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/U6n92yCpsY — foreign ☆ (@clubpantheress) April 13, 2025

However fans were also quick to spot Sivan’s shirt, with the singer sporting a “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt in support of the trans community.

Troye Sivan wearing a ‘Protect The Dolls’ T-Shirt on stage during Charli xcx’s Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/uHRuPCUIT6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2025

Not content with just bringing out Troye Sivan Charli followed up by bringing out Lorde for the two to perform together as well, much to the delight of fans.

For her next duet in what fans were dubbing #BRATchella online Charli introduced another queer singer with Billie Eilish joining her on stage as well.

BILLIE EILISH AND CHARLI XCX #BRATCHELLA pic.twitter.com/1PkX3tbMHS — Info Charli XCX (@infocharlixcx) April 13, 2025

However it wasn’t just the big names on stage that caught people’s attention.

Every year the festival attracts plenty of famous attendees there to enjoy the show, amongst those spotted during Charli XCX’s set was famous actor and Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.

As the set drew to a close Charli XCX teased fans with a message on screen reading “Does this mean that brat summer is finally over? Idk? Maybe?“