Community Condemns Attack On Transgender Person On The Gold Coast

Community leaders in Queensland have responded to the shocking news that a transgender person was attacked on the Gold Coast this weekend.

Police have released information relating to the attack and are seeking help from the public.

Leaders of local community groups have condemned the attacks.

Transgender Person Targeted On Gold Coast Tram

Police have released information relating to the attack on a transgender person on the Gold Coast over the weekend.

It has been reported that whilst travelling on a tram to Broadbeach on Saturday November 1, a 25 year old transgender person was physically assaulted by a group of youths. Police are now seeking assistance from members of public for any information.

“It is suggested that the group of youths have targeted this person and pulled a sticker from the person’s backpack,” they said.

“The sticker was an LGBTQIA+ sticker.”

“Which suggests the offenders have targeted this person for that particular reason” they say.

“It is really concerning that this has occurred in a public place and a member of our community has been unnecessarily targeted.”

Dylan Rackley, Vice President of Gold Coast Pride Collective spoke to The Star Observer, condemning the attack.

“The Gold Coast Pride Collective condemns this and any other incident of violence, our hearts go out to the victim and if they need us please reach out!” she said.

“Unfortunately these are the very real and dangerous implications of the direct misinformation and vilification campaign of the LNP government against the trans community! Hate is taught and these Juveniles were taught to hate.”

“It’s incidents like these and many others that makes our mission here at the GCPC important for our community and the wider community at large.”

Speaking to The Star Observer, Brisbane Pride president James McCarthy said “We are deeply saddened and outraged by this assault on a member of our community.”

“This act of violence is a stark reminder of the discrimination and danger that trans and gender-diverse people continue to face on a daily basis. Brisbane Pride stands in solidarity with the victim and calls for swift justice, increased safety measures, and a renewed commitment to inclusion and respect across Queensland.”

Organisers of Gay Skate spoke of their concerns about the growing transphobia taking place at present. “Hearing the news of any young person being assaulted, regardless of their community, is truly terrible, but to hear that it’s one of our already vulnerable Trans young people, who very possibly has been directly targeted with a hate crime, is almost too much to bear right now” they said.

“This violence does not occur in a vacuum; it grows from the dehumanisation and scapegoating of trans people that too often goes unchecked. We are living through a terrible era of transphobia, which only seems to be getting worse.”

“To this young person, their family, friends and community: we stand with you. Our LGBTIQA+SB community has always been here and always will be. We will continue to show up, provide support, and work tirelessly for safety, dignity and equality. We will get through this together.”

Vanessa Tate of Free Mum Hugs shared their love for the trans community in a statement with The Star Observer, “Our hearts go out to the trans person who was attacked and to all our trans and gender diverse family across Queensland. Everyone deserves to feel safe, respected, and loved in their own community” she said.

“Free Mum Hugs Australia stands with our trans community — you are seen, you are loved, and you deserve to be safe.”

Steve Fahd, owner of Hairy Mary’s, the only LGBTQIA+ venue on the Gold Coast extended his love and support over the incident.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this attack, which again reminds us of the importance of safe spaces for our community” he said. “Our trans community deserve the right to feel safe in their local community and we hope the offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact: