Donald Trump Complains That ‘Everybody Is Transgender’ In Bizarre New Rant

Lydia Jupp
March 14, 2025
US President Donald Trump has this week told media that “everybody [is] transgender” and complaining that transgender people are “all you hear about” — despite making gender identity a key feature of his campaign and opening months in office.

Trump made the bizarre comments during a meeting with Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin on March 12, who was in the country for St Patrick’s Day events.

“Everything is transgender, everybody transgender,” the President said.

“That’s all you hear about. that’s why we won the election in record numbers.”

He also commented that “men” are “hurting women very badly”,  and that the existence of transgender people is “demeaning” to women.

Then, the President suddenly pivoted quickly to tax policy, urging Democrats to “get with” Republicans to “come up with good tax policy”.

‘Transgender lunacy’: A key pillar in the election campaign of Donald Trump

Throughout his election campaign, Trump targeted the transgender community regularly, vowing to end “transgender lunacy”, and spending more than $65 million USD on television advertisements attacking transgender people, focusing particularly on access to single-sex spaces.

On his first day in office, he erased federal recognition of gender diversity, declaring that the “official policy of the United States government is that there are only two genders, male and female.”

Trump has also reinstated his first-term ban of transgender people in the military, and restricted transgender athletes from participating in sport at nearly all levels.

The mention of transgender people or “gender ideology” has been removed from countless official government or government-funded websites, including (but limited to) the CDC website (which meant nearly all HIV resources were also removed), the xx, and even the official website of the Stonewall National Monument, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall riots (led, of course, by trans women of colour).

The Trump administration also deleted almost all LGBTQIA+ and HIV content and resources from official government websites within a week of arriving in the White House, which also saw the deletion of web pages memorialising Matthew Shepard and Nex Benedict, both of whom were victims of LGBTQIA+ hate crimes.

 

