Drag Race Down Under Queen Tipped To Join Asian All Stars Slaysian Royale

A Drag Race Down Under queen is hotly rumoured to be competing in the upcoming Drag Race Asian All Stars competition, Slaysian Royale.

With filming rumoured to have begun a potential cast list has already surfaced online naming the queens set to compete.

And it looks like Down Under will again get to shine on the international stage.

Drag Race Philippines to host Slaysian Royale

Fans were incredibly excited at the news that another international All Stars season had been announced.

This time featuring all asian queens, Slaysian Royale is set to see the queens come together and battle it out on the Drag Race Philippines main stage.

“Building off the wildly-popular Drag Race Philippines format, @dragraceph: Slaysian Royale will see #DragRacePH queens slay accla competing with Asian queens from across the Drag Race franchise in a battle for the crown” said World Of Wonder on X (Twitter)

Co-Founders of World of Wonder, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, expressed their excitement at the brand new series stating “This new version of Drag Race shines a spotlight on Asian drag as never before, celebrating its culture, its history and creativity in a unique battle royale,”

Naturally talk of a potential cast has been the first thing on peoples minds and with news that the show has already commenced filming a potential cast list is now circulating.

Amongst the rumoured cast list is a Down Under season three queen.

The second queen eliminated from the season, Ivory Glaze, is the queen rumoured to be representing the franchise in the upcoming season.

Ivory famously fainted at the end of the episode before her lip sync, causing producers to postpone her lip sync against Rita Menu until the following day/episode.

Her appearance on Slaysian Royale would be a fantastic opportunity at Rudemption for the talented queen and a great chance to represent the franchise.

The rest of the rumoured cast includes six queens from the Philippines franchise and seven queens from international franchises.

The countries rumoured to be competing are Down Under, UK, USA, France, Belgium, Thailand and Canada.

See the full rumoured cast below.

Drag Race Philippines Slaysian Royale is set to debut later this year.

Team Pinay (Philippines)

Arizona Brandy Bernie Brigiding Khianna Viñas DeLuxe Xilhouete

Team AFAM (International)