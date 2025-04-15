Family First Drop Teen Candidate Over Racist, Homophobic Comments

Family First have disendorsed their candidate for the Queensland seat of Longman after attention was brought to homophobic and racist comments he made online.

Malachi Brogden Hearne made a number of offensive comments on X, some of which were posted as recently as two weeks ago.

In one response to a Sky News story about the Matildas’ Tameka Yallop and wife Kristy’s expected second child, Hearne wrote “Child abuse. Two women cannot and should not raise children. This is disgusting and they should both be locked up. Lesbianism is disgusting”.

He also suggested that “white people need to start breeding like rabbits” under a post about immigration, and said “at least they’re white” in response to South Australian Police hiring workers from the UK.

The nineteen year old spoke to right-wing news outlet The Noticer on Monday about his disendorsement, saying he was dropped from Family First for “espousing Christian principles.”

“I say White Christian men built Australia, and Christians take umbrage to that,” he said.

“Apparently supporting Israel ethnic cleansing in Gaza is acceptable, but being pro-White is not. How can Family First, an alleged Christian party … object to pro-Australia, pro-Christian rhetoric?”

Hearne also told the outlet that Family First has asked him remove posts calling homosexuality “degenerate” and stating that LGBT blasphemy of Jesus should be illegal, which he said he believed were in line with the party’s values.

Candidate continues to post offensive statements

In a now deleted page on the Family First website, Hearne is described as having “grown up with the constant bombardment of sexual degeneracy and knows firsthand the effects of a hyper-sexual, secular, and decadent culture.”

“All too often, Christians, young people, working and middle class families have been ignored, politicians do not truly comprehend the problems facing these aforementioned groups,” he said.

“I will be the only candidate on the ballot in Longman focusing on the important issues.”

Although Hearne is no longer supported by Family First, he has announced that he will be running as an independent.

Hearne is vocal about his views online, and has also been sharing articles on newsletter platform Substack.

In February, he wrote an almost-2000 word story in which he accused notable LGBTQIA+ figureheads, such as Harvey Milk, Matthew Shepard, and Michel Foucault, of “pederasty”.

“We need to do whatever we can to protect our children from the lies, darkness, depression, and destruction of the LGBT movement,” he wrote.

“You may protest, “It’s not ALL gays!“. And yes, maybe not every single homosexual is a nonce, but the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Many are.”

Hearne has continued to make offensive and deliberately inflammatory posts following his disendorsement.

On Tuesday afternoon, he took to X to announce “Women should be punished for their abortions”, followed shortly by “Doctors that perform abortions should be executed”. Both posts were tagged with “AusVotes2025″ and Auspol2025”.