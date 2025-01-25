Get Ready To Party On The Chunk Brisbane Boat Party

The Chunk crew are setting sail on one of the most beautiful and iconic party boats in the country, The Oasis in Brisbane!

Join all the chunks for a cruise along the Brisbane river in the luxurious three story boat, The Oasis!

Featuring full service bars, an epic sound system and your favourite chunk DJ’s playing the best sexy vocal house to dance the night away to.

Luke La Beat, Galleon, Buzz William and Juicy Fruit. At Chunk, we love the freedom and individuality you bring to every event – it’s what makes our parties so special! For this boat party, we’re embracing that same energy, but with a little nod to the unique setting and time of day. Think fun, fashionable, and fabulous – something that feels comfortable, celebratory, and still true to you, while being mindful of the daytime vibe. Let’s keep it classy, sassy, and ready to party from day to night! Experience Brisbane like never before on this very special chunky boat party with incredible music fromand



When: Friday February 21



Where: Botanic Gardens River Hub – Oasis Brisbane Arrive at 6:45 pm boarding commences 7-7:30pm and disembarks at 11:30pm