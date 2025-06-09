Hevenshe: A Celebration of Femmes and Thems at The Vanguard

This month head along to Hevenshe, A Celebration of Femmes and Thems for a fabulous night of entertainment.

Taking place at The Vanguard in Newtown this evening will showcase women, queers and gender diverse people in an inclusive and playful environment that focusses around participation from the crowd.

Hevenshe is created by Jenna McDougall, frontwoman of internationally acclaimed band Tonight Alive.

Jenna headlines this amazing lineup blending dance, comedy and Life-Affirming Femme Rock: Hevenshe joins Saddle Club, Demon Derriere, Oryx and DJ Waisze as they join forces to charm, disarm, ignite and exhilarate!

Hevenshe is a full-bodied expression of queer joy for the whole community so head along and support this fantastic event together.

When: June 20, 7pm

Where: The Vanguard, 42 King Street, Newtown NSW

Tickets: Available to purchase online