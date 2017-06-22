—

THE weirdest news so far this Pride Month has been the Babadook emerging as a queer icon, after Netflix made a hilarious error when categorising the Australian horror film.

But it gets weirder. Artist Billy Raygun has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to create a sex toy based on the monster, calling it the BabaDong.

Raygun says the toy will be “a high quality silicone dildo” in the shape of the Babadook. It measures 7.5 inches long.

News of the BabaDong has spread via social media like wildfire, with reactions ranging from excitement to bemusement.

“Why haven’t any of you backed the BabaDong yet,” tweeted one person.

“Well, it was inevitable,” wrote another.

Why haven't any of you backed the babadong yet — ✨rachel✨ (@ohhoe) June 21, 2017

"If it's in your butt, the place it will belong.

You can't get rid of the BabaDong." The world needs this. https://t.co/8mHhT9JvIO pic.twitter.com/g6aSYvPB4x — Harry Clayton-Wright (@HClaytonWright) June 21, 2017

So far, the campaign has received less than $100 toward the $15,000 needed for the novelty dildo to go into production, so get pre-ordering if you want one.

Raygun plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the project to LGBTI charity Lambert House.