The boyfriend of Cameron Robinson, who was shot dead in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, has paid him an emotional tribute in a moving interview with CNN.

The gunman Stephen Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured an additional 527 in the deadliest mass shooting in America’s history.

The 64-year-old opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and shot at people attending an open-air country music festival.

Robinson, who was with his boyfriend Bobby Eardley at the time, died in Eardley’s arms after being shot in the neck.

Speaking to CNN, Eardley said he wanted to make sure Robinson knew he wasn’t alone in those final moments.

“I held him and talked to him the whole time,” he said.

“I know so many other people are going through exactly what I’m going through and my heart goes out to every single one of them.”

Eardley added that the pair had been together for four years after meeting on OkCupid.

“When I came out four years ago, I didn’t know how it was all going to go with my family,” he said.

“I knew they were accepting, but it took someone as special as Cameron to be able to open eyes for everyone and just learn love and acceptance. I’m so grateful to him for that.”

In an interview with the Guardian, Eardley described what he loved about Robinson.

“He’s my other half,” he said.

‘I’m the crazy, fly by the seat of your pants – he’s the straight laced and level headed one… and so many other things.

“His quirky little smile, his big teeth, his crooked sunglasses… so many things.”

