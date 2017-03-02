Finland’s new marriage equality laws came into effect this week, with same-sex couples now able to legally marry and adopt children.
The legislation was passed in 2014 after three prior failed attempts. Lawmakers last month shot down a far-right petition calling for its repeal, and have now enacted the law.
An increasing number of European countries are legalising marriage equality. Slovenia allowed same-sex marriages last week.
Some far-right parties in Europe remain opposed to marriage equality, with France’s National Front pledging to replace same-sex marriage with civil unions.
Finland is the final Nordic country to enact marriage equality. Denmark was the first country to do so in 1989.
