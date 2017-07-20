—

QUEEN has announced a new biopic based on the life of Freddie Mercury, but it may not be what viewers expect.

X-Men director Brian Singer has signed on for the film, with Rami Malek to star as Mercury, according to Pink News.

While Mercury was the highest-profile victim of the AIDS crisis, it seems the film, to be titled Bohemian Rhapsody: The Film, will focus on the band rather than Mercury’s life.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who was previously set to star as Mercury, quit over “micromanagement” of the project and the band’s vision for the film focusing on the story of the band rather than an honest account of Mercury’s life, struggle with AIDS, and death.

The band announced on their blog that the film will “recreate the fabulous Queen years which brought us such unforgettable moments as Live Aid”, not mentioning Mercury’s personal life.

Brian May and Roger Taylor, executive producers for the new film, spoke highly of Malek.

“Rami has a great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project,” they said.

“He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

The band’s blog said the announcement of who will be playing the other band members in the film is “news for another day”.