LGBTQIA+ Orgs Unite in Powerful Show of Support For Trans Women Following Giggle v Tickle Case

In a resounding show of solidarity, 28 leading LGBTQIA+ organisations across the country have signed a joint statement standing with trans women, rejecting what they describe as “divisive politics” and misinformation campaigns seeking to isolate and exclude trans people — particularly trans women — from the broader community.

The joint statement, published by Equality Australia, comes just days after the conclusion of the Giggle v Tickle court case, which saw transgender woman Roxanne Tickle take legal action against female-only app Giggle for allegedly discriminating against her based on her gender identity.

The case drew nationwide attention not only for its legal ramifications, but for the increasingly hostile debate surrounding it — particularly from anti-trans activists who used the court as a platform to promote trans exclusion under the guise of “sex-based” rights.

The Lesbian Action Group attended the hearing, attempting to assert that the inclusion of trans women undermines the identity and endangers the safety of cisgender lesbians. Their arguments sparked concern for many LGBTQIA+ people and several queer organisations, who say these views do not reflect the broader community.

While the letter and comments in a press release never formally state this community letter is a direct response to this, the timing of the letter, sent just over a day after the case has finished, cannot be ignored.

“We reject damaging public narratives that seek to divide us and deny the long and connected history of our movement for equality and justice,” the statement reads.

“In recent years we have seen the rise of a concerted campaign to deny people who identify and live as women of recognition as their true selves. This campaign spreads a false narrative that the existence and inclusion of trans women threatens the safety and wellbeing of others.

“Trans exclusionary groups do not represent the overwhelming majority of lesbians and the broader LGBTIQ+ community, which is rich with diversity and rightly proud of its strong history of acceptance, diversity and solidarity.”

Among the signatories from all around the country are:

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

ACON

Thorne Harbour Health

Twenty10

Qtopia

Dykes on Bikes Melbourne

Dykes on Bikes Sydney

Transcend

Trans Justice Project

Transgender Victoria

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia

Victorian Pride Centre

Midsumma

Pride Cup

Feast Festival

Pride WA

and more.

‘Trans women… You are seen. You are valued. We’ve got your back’

Dykes on Bikes Melbourne President T Rex said attempts to pit lesbians against trans women are not only untrue, but dangerous.

“Trans women are part of our community, full stop. The idea that lesbians and trans women are at odds is not only false, but also harmful.

“As a lesbian-centred club with deep roots in LGBTQIA+ activism and community, we know our strength has always come from solidarity, not division.

“Our legacy is one of strength, resistance, and standing up for those pushed to the margins, and that includes our trans sisters. Trans women have long been part of our rides, our herstory, and our future.

“Trans women are women, and they deserve the same dignity, respect and inclusion as anyone else. Some media would have you believe that lesbians are divided over this issue. We’re not. The overwhelming majority of us stand for inclusion, not exclusion.

“To the trans women in our community: You are seen. You are valued. We’ve got your back.”

“We support and strengthen our community by being more inclusive.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said the statement was about protecting the most vulnerable members of the queer community from harm and isolation.

“LGBTIQ+ groups from around the country have emphatically rejected pitting groups who experience discrimination against each other.

“There is a rightly proud lesbian community in this country, and we support and strengthen it by being more inclusive, not by excluding the marginalised and vulnerable.

“Trans Australians are under repeated attack, which forces them out of public life and into social isolation, and our community stands against these attempts to cause harm and sow division.”

Pride Cup CEO Hayley Conway spoke to the decades-long struggle to break free from narrow heteronormative gendered expectations.

“Lesbian and bisexual women have long been advocates for equality. We have fought back against those in society who try to tell us that women must look or behave a certain, feminine way to be ‘real women’.

“This position undermines decades of fighting to be treated equally. They do not speak for me, and their actions make all women less safe.”

“All young LGBTIQA+ people should know they are valued and affirmed.”

Twenty10 CEO Jain Moralee said the community must reject any rhetoric that puts young trans people at further risk.

“Young trans women in our communities can experience higher rates of marginalisation, violence and discrimination.

“It is of vital importance that all young LGBTIQA+ people, including young trans women, are treated equally, are safe and protected and know that they are valued and affirmed.

“Public and political discourse that does anything other than that, risks further harm to young people in our communities.”

Qtopia CEO Greg Fisher echoed the need for education and public storytelling that affirms trans lives:

“We stand firmly with trans people to ensure that hard-fought rights are not eroded, that education is prioritised to overcome ignorance and the dangers that arise from it, and that respect is afforded to everyone, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

“At Qtopia Sydney we continue to tell stores, through our exhibitions, programs and performances that include trans-lives. We are proud to do so as our trans friends are much respected and loved people in our vibrant community.”

See the full statement of support for trans women from 28 LGBTQ+ orgs

You can read the full community statement and list of signatories here: equalityaustralia.org.au/community-statement-supporting-trans-women