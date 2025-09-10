Luke and Sassy Scott Break Silence on Alleged Homophobic Incident on The Amazing Race Australia

Tiktokers and brothers Luke and Sassy Scott O’Halloran have stepped forward to detail the upsetting events that led to Ant and Dan Middleton’s disqualification from The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

Back in April, reports emerged that SAS: Who Dares Wins host Ant Middleton and his brother were removed from the competition and sent back to Australia after an alleged of-camera incident during which they used inappropriate language towards the O’Halloran brothers.

“Following a breach of the production’s code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home,” Channel 10 said in a statement at the time.

Now, Luke and Sassy Scott have spoken out about the incident.

The O’Hallorans say the alleged incident occurred on the competition’s first night — when fellow contestants were off exploring in Nepal, the brothers stayed behind at their hotel.

Upon the others’ return, Dan Middleton is alleged to have approached the brothers repeatedly — six times in total — with remarks and gestures they describe as “homophobic, offensive, intimidatory, and disturbing.”

“Each time [Dan] came over to us, the encounters felt increasingly more aggressive,” the pair told Sydney Confidential. “At one point, he was right up in our faces, surrounded by some of the other cast members, who seemed to us to be as uncomfortable as we were.”

AFL legend Brendan Fevola apparently intervened, placing himself between the two parties and attempting to de-escalate the situation — “more than once,” Luke and Scott said.

Fevola has also been reported to have given the production company Eureka an ultimatum: remove the Middleton brothers, or he and daughter Leni would walk.

They responded swiftly in launching an investigation, and the O’Halloran brothers said that by the following morning, Ant and Dan Middleton had been disqualified and sent home for breaching the show’s code of conduct.

Luke and Sassy Scott: “This experience was not going to derail us”

Luke and Scott confirmed that they hadn’t spoken to either of the Middleton brothers since, calling the experience “extremely distressing”.

“After the shock wore off, we both made a decision that this experience was not going to derail us,” they said. “Instead we wanted to honour this amazing opportunity, keep racing, and focus on the bigger picture – the dream we had of doing this together and raising awareness for our charity The Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

“You only get one chance at The Amazing Race, so we were all in.”