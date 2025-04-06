Mother Of Transgender Teen Takes Legal Action Against QLD Health

A mother of a transgender teenager has initiated legal action against the Queensland Health Director-General, Dr David Rosengren, in response to the state’s recent suspension of puberty blockers and HRT for new patients under 18.

The mother, whose identity is being kept confidential to protect her daughter, has secured a Supreme Court order compelling Dr Rosengren to provide an explanation for the controversial health service directive.

In late January, Dr Rosengren implemented a directive that prohibits public doctors from administering puberty blockers and hormone treatments to new patients diagnosed with gender dysphoria who are under the age of 18.

The decision raised considerable concerns within the LGBTQIA+ community and among advocates for transgender rights, as it limits access to critical medical support for young individuals navigating their gender identity.

The mother expressed her concern about the implications of the freeze, stating that she had no option but to pursue costly private medical care for her daughter.

She highlighted the emotional toll that male puberty would take on her child, describing it as “absolutely shattering.”

Reflecting on her daughter’s journey, she noted, “Despite enduring sustained bullying that led to me removing her from her school and her developing serious anxiety, which we’re still recovering from, my kid hasn’t faltered once in over five years in her determination to live as a girl.”

This legal challenge comes at a time when the federal government is also reassessing healthcare guidelines for young people experiencing gender dysphoria.

In response to the Queensland directive, federal Health Minister Mark Butler has asked the National Health and Medical Research Council to establish new national guidelines aimed at improving the clinical care of these young individuals.

“These guidelines will ensure Australia has the most appropriate national guidelines of clinical practice and that families have the utmost confidence in the healthcare young Australians receive,” Mr Butler stated.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcomes may set a precedent for the treatment of transgender youth in Australia and could influence future policies regarding their healthcare access. Advocates are closely watching the situation, hoping for a resolution that prioritises the wellbeing and rights of young trans individuals.