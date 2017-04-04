—

AIRBNB has created a new campaign asking Australians to wear a black ring until marriage equality is made legal.

The campaign, Until We All Belong, is also backed by Google, Qantas, and ANZ.

Designed by Marc Newson, the ‘acceptance rings’ are matte black and don’t link up completely – a symbol of the ‘gap’ in marriage equality.

“Openness and belonging are at the heart of Airbnb,” said CEO Brian Chesky.

“This is an opportunity for people to show their support for marriage equality—not just those within the LGBTI community, but for anyone to make their support for a brother, sister, parent, friend of loved one known.”

Airbnb is involved in advocacy for the LGBTI community. The company participates in the Sydney Mardi Gras each year. In 2016, it introduced an anti-discrimination policy protecting the right of trans people to rent properties.

Until We All Belong is a collaboration with equal marriage advocacy group the Equality Campaign.

“Two thirds of the nation as well as a majority of politicians want every Australian to be able to marry the person they love in the country they love,” said Equality Campaign executive director Tiernan Brady.

“It is wonderful to have so many businesses creating this campaign. They do so because they know that equality and fairness is good for their employees, their customers and for all Australians.”

Airbnb is encouraging people to buy an acceptance ring, saying no profits will be made and the cost is only to cover postage and handling.