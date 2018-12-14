Anti-LGBTI campaigners have spoken out on Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s religious freedom proposals, saying they don’t go far enough.
The Australian Christian Lobby and Australian Conservatives Senate candidate Lyle Shelton have taken issue with the changes, with Shelton describes them as “flawed”.
“It’s ironic that 12 months down the track politicians continue to deal with the consequences of redefining marriage when campaigners said there would be no consequences,” Shelton said in a statement.
“Our nation needs to put freedom first, not the demands of identity politics. The next election will be all about protecting basic freedoms which are under attack from toxic identity politics,” said the former head of the ACL.
“The Government’s proposed religious freedoms act with a religious freedom commissioner at the bureaucratic and flawed Australian Human Rights Commission would only set up further conflict between identity groups.
“It will be lawyers at five paces. That’s not the Australian way – we want to live and let live respecting difference and diversity,” Shelton claimed.
“All provisions in anti-discrimination law that make it an offence to insult or offend should be repealed or overridden.
“Same-sex marriage has weaponised anti-discrimination laws and today’s attempts to restore freedom are just creating a camel.
“Freedom needs to be protected – including and especially the right to dissent from the rainbow gender-fluid world view.”
The Australian Christian Lobby’s current Managing Director, Martyn Iles, concurred with Shelton, saying that the proposed changes “have a long way to go”.
“The efficacy of the proposed Religious Discrimination Act will depend on whether the expression of traditional beliefs about marriage, gender, sexuality and family are explicitly protected,” Iles said.
“Because of the nature of religious belief, the Act should also ensure compulsion against conscience is considered a detriment and therefore religious discrimination.
“Certain entities should also be protected under the Act, like not-for-profits with a religious ethos, including discrimination by governments in the
“It’s disappointing to see there are no protections for freedom of speech, conscience, or a positive right to religious freedom,” Iles said.
“Ruddock is a start, but there is no doubt we have a long way to go to ensure that religious freedom continues to mean something in Australia.
The ACL’s statement ends by saying that they will seek further protections for “the millions of Australians for whom religious conviction is fundamental to their identity.”
Lyle Shelton has swallowed such an American brand of conservative Christianity that he’s managed to completely lose all comprehension of the word “Ironic”.
He claims it’s “ironic that 12 months down the track politicians continue to deal with the consequences of redefining marriage when campaigners said there would be no consequences”. No Lyle, it’s ironic that you’re calling it ironic.
It’s ironic that we got here ENFUCKINGTIRELY because YOU Lyle and your homophobic reactionary mates chose to play the victim card when you got your arse handed to you a year ago in the survey. You could have been an adult, we’d have had no Ruddock review, no political calamity directly resulting from that, we’d have completely forgotten that your beloved Christian schools retained rights to kick out gay folks (seriously, even the Greens had forgotten about it until the Ruddock report leaked), and you’d have so much less to whinge about.
But that’s the game for you, isn’t it Lyle. Playing the victim card and whinging is your only strategy. Nothing else. What a pathetic little man with zero chance of getting elected in a pathetic whingey little political party.