—

The Equality Campaign will relaunch as Equality Australia as the minds behind the marriage equality campaign look forward to future battles for LGBTI rights.

Equality Australia will look to take the fight to Prime Minister Scott Morrison over LGBTI discrimination exemptions in religious and private schools next year.

The new organisation will operate under incoming CEO Anna Brown, now former Director of Legal Advocacy at the Human Rights Law Centre and former Co-Chair of The Equality Campaign.

Brown will be joined at Equality Australia by Lee Carnie and Michelle Bennett, who will also remain in their roles at HRLC.

The HRLC has been instrumental in many of the LGBTI rights won in recent years, including marriage equality and the Re: Kelvin case, which won trans youth the right to access hormone treatment without requiring court approval.

Equality Australia’s launch comes in the wake of anti-marriage equality campaign organisation Marriage Alliance changing tack to become anti-trans lobby group Binary Australia.

“When we work together, we have the power to change laws and change lives,” Equality Australia’s website reads.

“Faith-based schools are allowed to legally expel trans and gay students, as well as fire teachers because of their sexuality or gender identity.

“People born with intersex (a combination of male and female) biological characteristics are considered broken and subjected to ‘normalising’ treatments and surgeries as infants and children before they can ever give consent.

“So-called ‘conversion therapy’ is still happening inside certain religious communities that see gay and trans people as sick and broken, instead of human and whole.

“There are voices we still need to amplify, stories we still need to tell and wrongs we still need to right.”

Under Brown, the organisation will focus primarily on legal advocacy and reform.

“We know we have the power to change laws and change lives. We’re here to show politicians that our community is a force to be reckoned with,” Brown said.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Equality Australia will make use of $500,000 of funds leftover from the marriage equality campaign, and seek to fundraise from those who supported The Equality Campaign on the long road to legalising same-sex marriage.

“If we’re going to do this, it’s going to take every one of us,” Brown said in a video introducing the organisation.

“And we have to get started right now.”

For more information head to www.equalityaustralia.org.au.